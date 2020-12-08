The US Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Ambassador to Yemen

The U.S. government has imposed new sanctions on Iran, this time on Iran's ambassador to Yemen and an Iranian international university.

The U.S. Treasury Department has confirmed a report by the British news agency Reuters, which, citing a U.S. official, reported that Washington had targeted Iran's ambassador to Yemen, Hasan Irlu, and the Al-Mustafa International University -based in the Iranian city of Qom, which teaches foreign seminarists- for the imposition of new sanctions.

The official accused Irlu of being an official of the Quds Force of the Iranian Corps of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (CGRI) and the aforementioned university of acting as a platform for Quds Force operations abroad.

The source explained that both would be sanctioned under U.S. Executive Order 13224.

According to a report, Donald Trump plans to establish new rounds of sanctions against Iran before being forced to leave the White House in January 2021.

According to a recent Reuters report, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is desperately trying to use his final months in the White House to tighten sanctions against Iran.

The United States has no right to sanction the Islamic Republic of Iran's ambassador to Yemen. This is an overt interference in the internal affairs of Yemen and a flagrant violation of Yemen's sovereignty. https://t.co/5ANrnDWP0H — Naseh Shaker (@Naseh_Shaker) December 8, 2020

Two years ago, the U.S. president abandoned the nuclear agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and, since then, has re-established several rounds of harsh economic sanctions against the Persian country to force it to sign a more intrusive pact.

However, the U.S. embargoes and the so-called policy of 'maximum pressure' of the Trump Administration, which the Iranian authorities call "economic terrorism," have completely failed.