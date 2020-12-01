Iran Denounces US-Israel-Saudi Arabia Plot to Kill Scientist

Advocates of "maximum pressure" politics are trying to seize Trump's last days in office to generate chaos in the Middle East region.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Tuesday assured that the murder of the head of the Iranian nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was part of a conspiracy between the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

"U.S. President Donald Trump's advocates are trying to use his last days in power to create chaos and damage the possibility of eliminating anti-Iranian measures," Zarif said.

On Nov. 24, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met secretly with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Israel's local outlets reported Netanyahu attended the meeting, which took place in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by Mossad, Tel Avi intelligence service's Chief Yossi Cohen.

Iranian nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated by gunmen. Back in May 2018, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed to have obtained secret Iranian documents citing Dr. Fakhrizadeh as the head of Iran's nuclear program, saying "remember that name".

"Pompeo's urgent trips to the region, the secret meetings illustrate a conspiracy that unfortunately ended with the cowardly terrorist act of November 27," Zarif revealed as he recalled that the Mossad carried out the scientist's assassination. In the first hours after the attack, Iran detected that most of the comments generated on Twitter were aimed at creating opposition against the nuclear agreement and Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Ninety-three percent of 10,000 tweets analyzed came from fake, anonymous accounts with a less-than-a-year history. Most of them had foreign origins. Fahrizadeh's murder was carried out with a remotely operated automatic weapon. The participation of a commando group was ruled out.