Iran Denounces UN Double Standards in Condemning Terrorism

A Persian official denounced the UN's double standards in condemning terrorist acts, whether perpetrated in Iran or European countries.

The President of the Human Rights Council of Iran, Ali Baqeri Kani, indicated Friday that the international institution should react to terrorism in Iran, even at least once, as it has condemned it in France and Austria, in two separate letters addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The Iranian official demanded that the UN condemn directly and categorically the murder of the prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fajrizade in a terrorist attack last Friday near the Iranian capital Tehran.

"The inaction before that criminal act contributes to legitimize terrorism and encourages extremism," Baqeri Kani warned while denouncing that the responsibility for such an act falls on the UN. "Iran urges the world community to react to the vile assassination of its scientific elite and highlights the invaluable services it rendered in the face of the pandemic, he added.

Along this line, he evoked the condemnations issued by the international body of similar terrorist acts that have occurred in countries like France and Austria, in communiqués published on September 17 and November 3, respectively, to later demand that the UN not be selective in condemning terrorism and denouncing it wherever it has occurred.

The Iranian official has considered the murder of Fajrizade as "state-sponsored terrorism," which is used by hegemonic powers to materialize their illegal plans. Currently, state-sponsored terrorism threatens international peace and security more than ever and constantly violates human rights," he added.

Iranian authorities blame the triangle United States-Israel-Saudi Arabia for the murder of Fajrizade. Several pieces of evidence point to the involvement of the Zionist regime and its allies in the horrific crime.

Tehran's government has promised to give a "painful answer" to the intellectual authors and those who executed the assassination of Fajrizade, who was the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran.