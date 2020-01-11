Iran Admits Fault in Downing of Ukranian Airliner

The crash on Wednesday, which killed all 176 people on board, occurred as Iran was on alert for possible reprisals after it launched missiles on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq.

Iran announced on Saturday that a preliminary investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian airliner that was flying to Kiev from Tehran earlier this week was caused by human error.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter that "human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster", citing an initial armed forces investigation into the Boing crash.

"Our profound regrets, apologies, and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations," he added.

The headquarters of the Armed Forces issued a statement declaring the downing of the Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane as human error and unintentional.

#Satellite imagery from today, January 9th, of the Ukrainian passenger airplane crash site near Khalaj Abad, #Iran showing the lengthy debris field and burned area, with visible search and recovery vehicles nearby. #ukraineplanecrash pic.twitter.com/OJgObd1jKc — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) January 9, 2020

The Iranian military said that those responsible would be referred to a judicial department within the military and held accountable, the statement said.​​​​​​​

The commander of the Aerospace Force of the Corps of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (CGRI), Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said that when he knew about the accident, he wanted to "be dead."

Hajizadeh added that the CGRI accepts full responsibility for the destruction of the aircraft and that it will accept any decision taken by the authorities of the Islamic Republic.​​​​​​​