US: Trump Unveils New Sanctions on Iran

As expected, U.S president Donald Trump passed new economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic, on what could be just the first steps of another international conflict between Washington and the Middle East nation.

During a press conference on Thursday morning from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump officially increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing North American military personnel but gave no further details.

“It’s already been done. We’ve increased them. They were very severe, but now it’s increased substantially,” Trump told reporters, while explaining that soon the Treasury Department would make a statement.

In response, Iran's special envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi, called the U.S. president's call "inconceivable."

According to Ravanchi, Washington entered a new phase of escalation and animosity with his nation after killing General Qassem Soleimani. In this regard, he added that Iran will not be deceived by the U.S. president, who offers cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions.