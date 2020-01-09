House Approves Limiting Trump's Ability to Wage War on Iran

The move comes after threats made by Trump against Iran, which included threats to bomb cultural heritage sites.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines, reflecting the deep divide in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of acting recklessly and voted for the resolution, and Trump’s fellow Republicans, who strongly back the president.

The move by House Democrats seems to aim at bringing a degree of stability to an already complicated situation with Iran.