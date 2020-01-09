Iranian Commander Says Iran Will Take 'Harsher Revenge Soon'

On Tuesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards launched several missiles at the U.S. forces in two separate airbases inside Iraq.

A commander from the Iranian Army issued a stern warning to the U.S. administration on Thursday, threatning to make a "harsher response soon" to Washington's attacks against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement released by the Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian Army commander Abdollah Araghi warned the U.S. not to think that the Islamic Republic was going to sit idle after this recent attack in Iraq.

Araghi's comments were in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on Wednesday that declared that Iran was "standing down" after Tuesday's missile strikes on the U.S. Armed Forces' positions in Iraq.

In a separate report, Tasnim quoted the deputy Guards head, Ali Fadavi, as saying Iranian missile attacks on U.S. targets were a display of Iran’s military power and said U.S. forces “couldn’t do a damn thing.”

Iran has taken an aggressive approach towards the U.S. following the assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad Airport.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to intensify the pressurge against Tehran by imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Trump has used sanctions to tighten the economic blockade against Iran, something he has taken pride in after winning the presidency in 2016.

Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, established a historic nuclear deal with Iran that was later annulled by the current administration shortly after they took over the White House.