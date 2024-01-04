DR: COVID-19 Cases Increase Due to Holidays, New Variant

During the last week, 2,434 laboratory samples were processed, of which 19.73 percent were positive for the Covid-19 virus.

On Thursday, the Dominican Ministry of Public Health alerted about the increase in Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, confirming 252 positive cases, while 52 were infected during the week prior to the New Year holidays.

This portfolio indicated in its most recent epidemiological bulletin that in the next few days this figure should increase, taking into account family gatherings and popular festivities during the Christmas and New Year's holidays of 2024.

It also stated that this increase is also influenced by the circulation of the new JN.1 variant of Omicron.

During the last week, 2,434 laboratory samples were processed, of which 19.73 percent were positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Ministry of Public Health assured the day before that it has response capacity and availability of medicines and supplies to treat the cases of Covid-19, although it warned that there is no reason for alarm.

However, he called on the population to maintain hygiene measures, to use masks in closed places and to take greater care of people with immunosuppressed diseases.

In this sense, he reminded that the people most at risk are those who have diseases such as HIV, cancer, asthma, lung diseases, among others, which compromise the body's defenses and, therefore, require special care.

Dr. Eladio Perez, Vice-Minister of Collective Health, pointed out that the drug Remdesivir has scientifically demonstrated its efficacy for the JN.1 subvariant, and assured that in the next few hours they will announce whether there are other associated cases of Covid-19.