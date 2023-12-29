DR: 236 COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Activated

There are 73 active cases, while in the last seven days 2,14 samples were processed, for a 5.68 percent positivity rate.

Although this week the number of Covid-19 cases in the Dominican Republic decreased compared to the previous week, the Ministry of Health informed today that it reactivated 236 vaccination centers after the confirmation of three patients with the new JN.1 variant.

This portfolio reported the day before 52 people positive for Covid-19, compared to 90 diagnosed last week, when health authorities warned about a possible upward trend during this holiday season.

In its most recent bulletin, it specified that there are 73 active cases, while in the last seven days 2,14 samples were processed, for a 5.68 percent positivity rate.

At the beginning of this week, the Ministry issued an epidemiological alert for several viruses circulating in the country, including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A (H1N1).

#salud | El Ministerio de #saludpublica (MSP) afirmó que se han detectado y están en circulación diversas cepas de la COVID-19, incluyendo la EG.5.1, FL.1.x y JN.1., en República Dominicana durante la semana epidemiológica 50 del 2023.#infopaisrd pic.twitter.com/frcvwZFHHz — InfopaisRD (@InfopaisRD) December 27, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) affirmed that several strains of COVID-19, including EG.5.1, FL.1.x and JN.1. have been detected and are circulating in Dominican Republic during the 50th epidemiological week of 2023."

Furthermore, the Ministry reported the presence of JN.1, classified by WHO as a "variant of interest" due to its high level of contagion.

The authorities recommended the population and health personnel to go to vaccination centers to protect themselves against Covid-19 and influenza; to avoid enclosed spaces, crowds of people and the use of masks.