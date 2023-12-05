Grenada to Pass Marijuana Decriminalization Law in 2024

According to official reports, with this initiative the Caribbean country seeks to diversify its economic base and create new engines to boost growth.

The Government of Grenada plans to approve in the first months of 2024 a marijuana decriminalization law to promote its therapeutic use, an official document indicated on Tuesday.

According to the text of the State budget for next year, the Executive would thus advance towards the goal of developing an industry linked to the production of derivatives of the plant for medicinal purposes.

According to official reports, with this initiative, the Caribbean country seeks to diversify its economic base and create new engines to drive growth.

This should result in the elaboration and commercialization of products made with cannabis (as it is also known), but also allow the possession of only five plants or 24 grams, especially for members of the Rastafarian movement.

#GRENADA: The Government plans to approve in the first months of 2024 a law on the decriminalization of marijuana to promote its therapeutic use, an official document stated today. pic.twitter.com/dhlL6bjs3Z — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) December 5, 2023

In September 2022, the Government established a commission in charge of shaping the referred legislation and the regulations that will control the future industry, in addition to carrying out the consultations, the informative campaign and the suggestions to raise the necessary infrastructure in the emerging sector.

Apart from Grenada, neighboring St. Vincent and the Grenadines is also taking steps to legalize the use of marijuana for its properties to combat various health problems.