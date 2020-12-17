Brazil: COVID-19 Leaves Indigenous Peoples at Risk and 900 Dead

The APIB denounced that indigenous peoples "have to fight for their lives" not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but a spike in violence against them promoted by the Brazilian government.

Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Articulation (APIB) reported on Thursday that 894 Indigenous residents have died because of the COVID-19 pandemic and confirmed that the number of positive cases amounts to 42,192 within 161 affected communities.

The APIB denounced that Indigenous peoples "have to fight for their lives" not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but a spike in violence against them promoted by the government.

"It was between March and November 2020 that violence against indigenous peoples increased inside and outside our territories. The criminals who invade our lands have not been quarantined, let alone in their home offices," APIB's latest report notices.

Em 2020, os ataques e violências foram inúmeros. As perdas, imensuráveis.

"In 2020, the attacks and violence were countless. The losses, immeasurable. Access the report Our Fight Is For Life! And understand more the difficult panorama experienced by the indigenous peoples of Brazil during the pandemic."

"We affirm that the worsening of violence against indigenous peoples during the pandemic was encouraged by Bolsonaro," the organization emphasizes.

Moreover, the APIB indicated that from this same period at least "200 fundamental violations of human rights against Indigenous peoples were recorded." Also, these violations have been carried out by some of the largest corporations on the planet such as BlackRock, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Vanguard, Bank of America, and Dimensional Fund Advisors.

According to the report, these companies invested more than $18 billion from 2017 to 2020 in activities that caused invasions, deforestations, and the aforementioned violations of indigenous rights.