Chile: Senate to Vote for Seats Reserved for Indigenous Peoples

"If we do not reach an agreement, a new constitution will be written without the Indigenous peoples," President Sebastian Piñera's government threatened.

Chile's Senate Wednesday will vote on the quorum required for the approval of a bill that seeks to reserve seats for representatives of Indigenous peoples to the Constitutional Convention.

Right wing parties and the government proposed 15 seats for representatives of Indigenous people, which represents 10 percent of the 155 Constitutional Convention seats set to draft a new Constitution.

The proposal requires a quorum of 3/5 to be approved (26 votes). Meanwhile, opposition parties led by 'Chile Vamos' call for the incorporation of 24 new seats in order to include the Indigenous representatives. This will require a quorum of 29 votes.

"In the last Census of 2017, 12.8 percent identified themselves as Indigenous people. If we are 18 million inhabitants, then we have 2 million 200 thousand Indigenous people. We have to apply the mathematical rules, and depending on that, the number of seats reserved," Christian Democratic Lawmaker Francisco Huenchumilla noted.

Chile voted to replace its dictatorship-era constitution by 78%.



It follows mass protests over inequality. The new one will be written by elected citizens, not politicians. Supporters hope it boosts:

▪️ education, health, pension

▪️ recognition of Indigenous people pic.twitter.com/pJXgrBbVIF — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 26, 2020

Center-left parties have acknowledged that the Bill lacks the required number to be approved, pointing out that the text should be debated by a joint commission.

Constitution Commission's president Alfonso de Urresti called on the right to "make the maximum effort" to reach an agreement taking into account that the Constitutional Convention will include reserved seats for the Indigenous communities.

"We call on all senators to support the bill. A New Constitution cannot be made without Indigenous peoples," National Indigenous Councilor Emilia Nuyado tweeted.

The Constitutional Convention is the institution elected by the citizens during the plebiscite of last October 25 to proceed with the replacement of the Chilean constitution.