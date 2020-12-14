Chile: Deal on Indigenous People's Seats To Write Constitution

Indigenous peoples' delegates will have 17 of the 155 seats approved to draft the new constitution. One seat was also granted for Afro-descendant communities.

The Chilean Senate's Joint Commission reached an agreement on the number of seats reserved for the representatives of the Indigenous Peoples in the convention that will draft the new constitution.

The final proposal established 17 seats for the Indigenous peoples and 1 for the Afro-descendant population, all within the 155 quotas already convened.

It was also included that each political alliance must have at least 5 percent of candidates representing people with disabilities.

The Mapuche people were assigned 7 seats, the Aymara 2, and the Rapa Nui, Quechua, Atacameño, Diaguita, Colla, Kaweskar, Yagan and Chango peoples were granted 1 post each one.

#Chile: Protestors score a massive victory, as the Pinochet era constitution is scrapped. Many hope this will lead to:



-end privatization

-fix education, health, pension

-recognition of Indigenous people



Fight not over.#ChileDesperto #PlebiscitoChile



pic.twitter.com/qO7bznSCL6 — RedDragon �� (@reddragon_hack) October 28, 2020

The Commission also ordered a technical and legal review to resolve administrative issues, including the preparation of the electoral procedures for the Indigenous vote.

The government and the opposition maintained for weeks a dispute focused on whether the seats for the Indigenous communities should be discounted from the total of 155 agreed quotas or whether additional seats should be approved.

The Senate and the Lower Chamber must now debate the final proposal for its approval.