India's Industrial Production Grows 5.7 Pct in July

India's factory activity, determined by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 5.7 percent in July, the government data showed Tuesday.

For the month, the quick estimates of IIP with the 2011-12 fiscal year's base stand at 142. The Indices of industrial production for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors in July stand at 111.9, 141.2 and 204 respectively, according to the data of the ministry of statistics and program implementation.

As per use-based classification, the indices stand at 141.7 for primary goods, 101.6 for capital goods, 151.8 for intermediate goods and 168.5 for infrastructure/construction goods.

In addition, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 118.1 and 152.2 respectively. The IIP witnessed a growth of 3.7 percent in June.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation in India fell to 6.83 percent in August from 7.44 percent in July. The fall was attributed to reduction in prices of vegetables, particularly tomatoes in August, compared to the previous month.

The retail inflation of 7.44 percent in July was the highest in the past 15 months. The price data were collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of the National Statistical Office (NSO) on a weekly roster.

The retail inflation still remains above the tolerance limit of 2-6 percent of the South Asian country's central bank.