India's Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Lands on Moon

On Wednesday, India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, landed on the lunar surface at around 18:04, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

India became the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the United States, and China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country's scientific community and its people on the achievement.

The mission was launched on July 14. The lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, separated from the spacecraft on Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, the Russian space agency Roscosmos congratulated ISRO on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 probe, four days after the failure of the Russian Luna-25 mission, which crashed into Earth's natural satellite.

Roscosmos stressed that space research is important for all humanity as the moon can become "a platform for the conquest of deep space" in the future.

The Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the Moon, after a complex descent maneuver on the surface of the southernmost face of the satellite, never before explored. Chandrayaan-3 took 40 days to complete its journey from takeoff.

