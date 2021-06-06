India's COVID-19 Variant Is 40% More Contagious, UK Says

The U.K. government is expected to announce on June 14 the final decision on whether or not the epidemiological restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock on Sunday stated that the Delta variant detected in India is 40 percent more transmissible than the British strain, which may make it difficult to lift all epidemiological restrictions scheduled for June 21.

"It is more difficult to manage this virus with the new Delta variant... But crucially, after two doses of vaccine we are confident that you get the same protection that you did with the old variant," Hancock said.

"The good news is that the vaccine still works just as effectively. Everyone has to get the second dose because, with just the first dose, it's not as effective," he added.

This level of Delta transmission, Hancock admitted, will make it difficult to meet the June 21 goal, although he encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when the preparation is offered.

��Delta variant #B16172:



50-70% more transmissible



2.7x more likely to be hospitalized than #B117



“Many people could end up in hospital, ���� NHS could be thrown into another surge.”



Says @globalhlthtwit of @IndependentSage. #COVID19 #DeltaVariant pic.twitter.com/stca6XFKTD — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 4, 2021

Since the pandemic began, the United Kingdom has recorded 4,511,669 COVID-19 cases and 127,836 related deaths.

On Saturday, British authorities confirmed 5,765 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths.