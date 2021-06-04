Putin Invites Foreigners To Get Vaccinated in Russia

Russia has also signed agreements for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in other countries, which will benefit about 3.2 billion people.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited citizens of the world to travel to Russia to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I ask the Government to create in a month the conditions for paid vaccination of foreigners in our country," he said during his speech at the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin reminded that Russia has four COVID-19 vaccines and a pharmaceutical industry ready to increase their production.

"We not only fully guarantee domestic needs, but we can also allow foreigners to come to Russia and get vaccinated here. Given the effectiveness of our vaccines, their demand is quite high," he pointed out.

Putin also recalled that Russia has signed agreements for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in other countries, which will benefit about 3.2 billion people. Given that the efficacy of Sputnik V is 96 percent, he described as "absurd" the bans on the use of this vaccine by certain governments.

"In the current situation, this seems unwillingness to protect their own citizens from the threat. Unfortunately, as the popular saying goes: 'Each one takes the water to his own mill'. This is happening in the fight against the coronavirus at the global level," he said.

During the St. Petersburg Forum, Putin also again urged his fellow citizens to get inoculated as only 10 percent of Russians have been vaccinated so far.