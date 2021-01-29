India To Send 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To Africa

The country will also deliver one million doses to the UN health workers and send shipments to Oman, Nicaragua, Pacific states, and CARICOM.

India will support the immunization against COVID-19 in Africa with 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, authorities announced on Thursday.

In western India, the Serum Insitute is the world's largest vaccine producer, and it plays a crucial role in its distribution worldwide. On Friday, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked that "the capacity to produce vaccines India Bandera de la India is one of the best assets that the world has today."

The country will also deliver one million doses to the UN health workers and send shipments to Oman, Nicaragua, Pacific states, and CARICOM. The Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday that India had gifted thousands of vaccines to neighboring countries such as Bhutan, Mauritius and Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.

"On a commercial level, the export has taken place for Brazil, Morocco, and Bangladesh. Further supplies to countries on a commercial basis are likely to take place to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Canada Mongolia, and other countries," the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

