Farmer's Tractor Rally Rejects Pro-Corporate Laws in India

Thousands of Indian peasants aboard tractors on Thursday are heading to New Delhi and will try to enter this capital city on Republic Day (Jan. 26), to press for the repeal of three laws that favor corporations through the deregulation of the agricultural markets.

At least 2,000 tractors traveled an important highway today to express their rejection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. The "Truck Rally" concluded peacefully three hours later, once the protesters reached the entrance to the city.

Over the last 42 days, Indian farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi as a protest. This Thursday's march precedes a new meeting between farmers and the government, which was called after seven failed rounds of previous negotiations.

"The government is inhumane and inconsiderate of citizens. It is only stalling because it expects us to get tired and abandon the protest," said Hannan Mollah, the secretary of All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

Although the authorities could review the content of the pro-market reforms, the farmers reiterated that the only acceptable thing to do is "repeal the laws."

The farmers' wrath was unleashed by three laws that seek to liberalize the prices of certain crops and force producers to negotiate directly with the large companies that control agri-food chains.

The Government vows that the pro-market reform will allow producers to get more income but farmers consider that the new laws leave them helpless in the hands of big businessmen.