South Africa Asks Governments for Fairer Vaccine Distribution

During a statement on Monday, the South African President announced that the country will receive the firsts shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine "from the Serum Institute in India, which is the world’s largest vaccine producer."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on Thursday for a fairer distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines as his country struggles to immunize its population.

During a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Ramaphosa remarked that "the rich countries of the world went out and acquired large doses, some even acquired up to four times what their population needs ... to the exclusion of other countries."

We all need to work together to build confidence in the vaccine, to demonstrate its effectiveness and its safety – and to emphasise its vital importance in overcoming this deadly disease. https://t.co/4RpnrzgFRH pic.twitter.com/8JcG1wfQUz — Cyril Ramaphosa ���� #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 25, 2021

Likewise, the authorities explained that they are working "closely with the global COVAX facility and the African Union’s Vaccine Acquisition Task Team as part of the collective effort to secure vaccines for the world’s low- and middle-income countries."