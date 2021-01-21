India: Farmers Reject Gov't Request To Delay Reforms

Representatives of the 42 unions have said they won't concede as the fight for their rights has cost more than 100 lives. “Their sacrifice will not go in vain, and we will not go back," the representative of the unions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said, recalling that 143 farmers died during the protests.

Farmer unions in India have rejected the government’s proposal to delay implementing reforms to the sector for 18 months.

After a wave of protests, which began November 26, the farmers insist that three new farm laws, which strengthen the free market within agriculture, must be fully repealed. Nonetheless, the government insists on creating a commission to discuss the proposal and reach an agreement. The committee is expected to meet on Friday.

After a wave of protests, which began November 26, the farmers insist that three new farm laws, which strengthen the free market within agriculture, must be fully repealed. Nonetheless, the government insists on creating a commission to discuss the proposal and reach an agreement. The committee is expected to meet on Friday.

However, representatives of the 42 unions have said they won't concede as the fight for their rights has cost more than 100 lives. “Their sacrifice will not go in vain, and we will not go back," the representative of the unions, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said, recalling that 143 farmers died during the protests.

The government has said that its goal with these laws is to "upgrade the agriculture sector and make farmers prosperous." The authorities also claim that they have tried to discuss the issue with the farmers with "an open mind." However, the farmers consider the laws unacceptable as they eliminate guarantees held for decades and expose them to big companies.