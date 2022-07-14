India: Cholera Outbreak Kills 5 in Maharashtra

According to Indian authorities from the Amravati district of Maharashtra, a cholera outbreak has claimed five lives.

Two of the deceased were women and the other three were men. Three people who died were between 24 and 40 years old; the other two were over 70.

The water-borne disease was found in the Chikhaldara and Amravati blocks of the Amravati district last July 7. According to reports, the outbreak has tackled three villages of the Chikhaldara block (Dongri, Koylari, and Ghana) and one village (Naya Akola) in the Amaravati block.

Authorities have deployed medical teams, working 24 hours in outbreak-affected villages. Another team has deployed the control and prevention regarding the water quality. Monitoring, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness are underway and are being carried out properly by the designated specialists.

In a major public health concern, cholera outbreak has been reported from #Maharashtra's #Amravati district, affecting 181 people and claiming five lives in four villages in the past one week, health officials said.



A specialized squad was sent to the district, which is currently developing investigations and offering guidance on treating the outbreak.

The Health Secretary (Public Health) has provided detailed instructions on disease control based on the District Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Amaravati district administration.