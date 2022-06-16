India: Demonstrations Over New Military Recruitment System

India's new military recruitment system aims to induct men and women between 17 and 21 years of age into the Indian Armed Forces for a period of four years.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's announcement of the new system, known as 'Agnipath' (Fire Road), angry demonstrations have taken to India's streets. According to critics, unemployment could result and security could be jeopardized.

Reuters reported that the riots initially flared up in the eastern state of Bihar on Wednesday before spreading to nearby states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

So far, Indian police have reported the burning of an office of the country's ruling party by rioting youths. The rioters have also reportedly attacked railway infrastructure, blocked roads, burned public vehicles and set tires ablaze on the streets.

There have been reports of police firing warning shots in the northern state of Haryana following a mob pelting stones at an official's house. In Haryana's Palwal district, Internet access has been banned for 24 hours to counter widespread demonstrations.

Mobs torch a train in Bihar to protest the new military recruitment policy. Shows youth in India are desperate to be gainfully employed in jobs that offer long-term social security. �� .@htTweets pic.twitter.com/AorS6IY9w8 — Zia Haq (@ziahaq) June 16, 2022

Under "Agnipath," men and women between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age may join the Indian armed forces only for a period of four years, and only one in four recruits will be able to return to serve permanently.

The former system enabled young men between the ages of 16 and 21 to enlist in the army for a minimum of 15 years while also granting them a pension for their service.

Serving in the military was therefore hailed as a desirable career for many young people since it provided a stable salary and public housing. Demonstrators argue that Agnipath bars the majority of young Indians from enjoying these opportunities. The unemployment rate among young Indians currently stands at 26 percent.

The government granted a one-time exemption on the upper age limit for the "Agnipath" scheme, extending it from 21 to 23 years, amid widespread demonstrations against the new recruitment system. "Realizing that it has not been possible to carry out recruitment for the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time exemption will be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022," an MoD spokesman said.