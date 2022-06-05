Explosion at Chemical Complex in India Kills at Least 12 People

Police said that at the moment the causes of the explosion at the chemical complex are still being investigated, and at the same time, the damage caused to the surrounding buildings is being evaluated.

The Uttar Pradesh Police (northern state of India) reported on Saturday an explosion at a chemical complex in the area, which resulted in 12 deaths and hundreds of injured.

According to the sub-inspector of the Dhaulana Police, Sandeep Kumar, the explosion occurred at 14H30 (local time) and there were more than 50 workers at the site. After the report, the agents found eight dead bodies and several people were taken to medical centers, where the death of four people was confirmed.

At least 12 people were killed and 21 injured in a chemical explosion at an electronics factory in the Northern part of India. The explosion happened after a boiler burst at the factory.



The Police Department has only revealed that upon arriving at the site, powder residues were found and it is being investigated whether fireworks were allegedly being manufactured illegally.

"The accident at the chemical factory in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, is heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.