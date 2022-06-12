India: Protests Over Offense to the Prophet Leave Two Dead

Muslims lament that instead of addressing the root cause of the protests, the uniformed officers try to silence them.

In India, at least two teenagers were killed and 20 others injured in protests carried out in several cities over offensive remarks against the Prophet of Islam.

The second consecutive day of protests against blasphemy on the figure of the last of the prophets turned more violent. The torched houses and vehicles and the revelation of a video of police officers beating detained protesters all affirm the gravity of the situation.

In the eastern city of Ranchi, two teenagers were killed by police fire. The mother of Mudasir, one of the victims, 14, tells how she contacted him by phone minutes before her son was shot in the head.

The protesters demand the arrest of the two ruling authorities for insulting the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohamad. And they lament that instead, the police resort to violence to suppress them.

In the city of Saharanpur, in the north of the country, the police demolished the house of several protesters, whom they call anti-social elements.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for the moment, is keeping silent on the matter.