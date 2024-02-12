Increased Seismic Activity at Submarine Volcano in Grenada

The UWI SRC said it will continue to monitor the volcano and provide updated analysis from data generated by four fully operational seismological stations, while NaDMA will remain vigilant to the situation.

On Sunday, several reports of increased seismic activity put Grenadian authorities on alert as they monitor the underwater volcano Kick 'em Jenny, located eight kilometers off the north coast.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) about the increase, recorded at 23:14 local time last Friday, according to the news site Now Grenada.

The highest activity of this type occurred the day before and was felt in the north of the Caribbean nation.

The UWI SRC said it will continue to monitor the volcano and provide updated analysis from data generated by four fully operational seismological stations, while NaDMA will remain vigilant to the situation.

#GRENADA: The University of the West Indies, Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC) has advised the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) of increased seismic activity at the Kick ’em Jenny Submarine Volcano beginning at 23:14 on Friday, 9 February 2024 and ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NIFiFtoXh9 — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) February 11, 2024

Based on the information obtained, the alert level for Kick 'em Jenny remains at yellow, which means that all maritime interests should maintain the 1.5-kilometer exclusion zone, the media outlet said.

Located on the sea route between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the volcano has erupted several times since it was first recorded in 1939.