Grenada to Celebrate Its Spicemas Carnival

They call it the island of space. According to tourists, Grenada has been impregnated with the aroma of its spices, making the smell of saffron, cloves, cardamom, laurel, pepper, ginger, cinnamon, or vanilla an eternal evocation of the days spent visiting the island.

The island of Grenada is getting ready for its great carnival. Always held in the middle of summer, for this edition the dates of August 1–15 were chosen. This carnival is a great event for the people of Grenada, where several cultural and artistic manifestations are held to celebrate and show the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean island.

A country marked by French and British colonialism but also by the language and culture of the settler; where the slavery of the black African deeply tarnished, but fundamentally the culture that this brought about; the transculturation of all this in Creole idiosyncrasy, in a Caribbean being, a whole resulting more than the sum of its parts. Perhaps that is why the people of Grenada have called their carnival “Spicemas,” because it is a celebration of a mixture of colors, aromas, and flavors.

But Spicema also refers to another wealth of the country, in this case, a tangible wealth. Grenada is the country in the Caribbean region that produces the most spices, and the carnival also celebrates the pride of being a renowned market for succulent gastronomic products.

Grenada will be buzzing to the sweet sounds of calypso and soca music as its beloved carnival, Spicemas, takes over the destination from August 1-15. https://t.co/XRZH8hoHPP pic.twitter.com/56M464AVZ1 — Caribbean Today Magazine (@CaribbeanToday_) July 23, 2023

Spicemas is also visited by hundreds of tourists, many of whom are established visitors to the event but also new guests fascinated by the renown the celebration has won internationally.

“The pure energy that echoes throughout the destination is something we all look forward to experiencing and sharing with the world,” said Petra Roach, executive director of the Grenada Tourism Authority. She also assured that this year's carnival will be one of the best celebrated and that it will be unforgettable.

Within this scenario of national revelry and tourism marketing, airlines and tour operators have not missed the opportunity. Jetblue and Caribbean Airlines have designed special tour packages for the event.

In this sense, the executive of the tourism sector in Grenada has assured that “the extended connectivity is a true testimony of the attractiveness of Spicemas.” “It is a celebration that should not be missed, and the additional service makes it possible for even more people to witness how our culture comes to life here in Grenada.”