Dominica and Grenada Implement Joint Recycling Project

According to the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, the initiative favors the system already established since 2011 as the only English-speaking Caribbean country that prioritizes the collection of glass bottles, plastic and recyclable cans at the curb.

On Monday, Dominica and Grenada implemented the joint recycling project sponsored by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) that allows the activation of more feasible mechanisms for plastic processing in both countries.

The member states have listed as a milestone the completion of the projects executed under the guidelines of the recycling model promoted by the regional organization with a view to generating a financially sustainable separation, collection and processing system.

According to its managers, this mechanism favors the activity in its recycling facilities located in Fond Cole Landfill and seeks to strengthen operational efficiency, increase capacities as well as coverage throughout the island in order to process recyclable plastic for export.

#CARIBBEAN: #Dominica and #Grenada, the two OECS Member States implementing Recycle OECS Model Demonstration Projects, have determined the mechanisms that are most feasible for the collection and processing of recyclable plastic in their countries. pic.twitter.com/42Y1aSGpOR — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) February 5, 2024

To achieve this, the institution is receiving not only technical advice, but also more staff, training and equipment under the OECS Recycling Project, including communications support, reports Dominica Online News.

In the case of Grenada, the establishment of a multipurpose recycling facility in the Queen's Park area of St. Georges is already in place, which will allow the processing of metals, glass, plastics and other materials for exportable purposes based on various modes of collection such as depots, garbage cans in public spaces and collection at hotels.

The Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority will also engage the services of various waste management contractors in Grenada, which is conducive to job creation while highlighting the economic, financial, regulatory and social communication requirements that govern the sustainable model.