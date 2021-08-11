Arreaza: "ICC Should Rule Sanctions as Crimes Against Humanity"

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, affirmed that the sanctions against Venezuela and other countries are crimes against humanity that should be investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

This was stated by the Head of Diplomacy, through the publication of a document, translated into Spanish, of the arguments issued by Human Rights Experts of the United Nations Organization in which they qualify the sanctions as a "punishment" against an "innocent population."

The experts point out in the text, that many people in the world are denied the right to personal development and economic improvements in their countries, due to unilateral coercive measures, for which they urge their withdrawal to guarantee the rule of law.

Expertos en derechos humanos de la ONU califican como un “castigo” contra la “población inocente” las sanciones adoptadas contra Venezuela y otros países. No hay duda de que se trata de un crimen de lesa humanidad que la Fiscalía de la Corte Penal Internacional debe investigar. pic.twitter.com/yQdpXXmtIR — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 11, 2021

"UN human rights experts qualify as a "punishment" against the "innocent population" the sanctions adopted against Venezuela and other countries. There is no doubt that this is a crime against humanity that should be investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court."

"Sanctions slow down the development of countries, they also slow down people and, in a globalized world, that hurts everyone," they emphasize.

They add that the sanctions promoted by the U.S. government block teleconferencing and data services in these countries, and that people are excluded from webinars where they obtain information, exchanges, education and training.