Bolivia De-Facto Govt Repress Protesters That Can't Afford More Lockdown

Hundreds of people were violently repressed by security forces Monday in the Bolivian K'ara K'ara community located in Cochabamba city, as they took to the streets to demand that the de facto government eases the COVID-19 lockdown as they cannot afford it anymore.

Videos circulating on social media showed demonstrators fiercely attacked by the police and army who did not hesitate to use tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring several people.

“We are hungry!” the protesters were screaming. There were reports of injured people from rubber bullets but there are no official figures yet.

teleSUR's correspondent Freddy Morales informed that protests in Cochabamba are being organized for Tuesday as well as a march to Santa Cruz.

Gripped by despair and without access to food, protesters were forced to break their quarantine to demand aid and tell authorities they can no longer survive under the measures imposed by Bolivia’s de-facto government.

"They say: We will help you with food baskets, we will give you drinking water. But that help never comes, comrades!" protesters denounced.

Several people have been wounded by the coup-born regime security forces in the K'ara K'ara locality of Cochabamba, Bolivia Monday. They were protesting the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis that has caused hunger to the poorest and were faced with violence and repression.

The quarantine aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus has plunged thousands of people into dire economic straits while the most vulnerable sectors of the population are struggling to survive.

Since the beginning of the outbreak social movements have been repeatedly questioning the lack of aid provided to some sectors and communities. In various areas of the country, vulnerable people and families are being neglected.

Confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bolivia reached 2,831 Monday, and deaths climbed by two to 122, according to the John Hopkins University.

Reacting to the spread of the pandemic by implementing strict quarantine and lockdown measures, Bolivia’s coup-born regime has blockaded roads, without considering food distribution or relief measures for its citizens, leading them to protest against measures that could save them from the deadly disease but starve them to death.