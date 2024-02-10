    • Live
News > Hungary

Hungarian President Katalin Novák Resigns

  • "I apologize to those I have hurt'': Katalin Novák. | Photo: @KatalinNovak_HU

Published 10 February 2024 (2 hours 45 minutes ago)
A controversial pardon to a manager of a children’s home that tried to hide cases of paedophilia was discovered by the press last week.

Katalin Novák, the Hungarian president since 10 May 2022, dismissed this Saturday after a week of controversy over a pardon granted to a manager of a children’s home who tried to hide cases of pederasty.

“I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people. I made a mistake,” said the now former president of Hungary.

"I apologize to those I have hurt. Today I address you for the last time in my capacity as president. “I am resigning from my position,” Novák delared in a televised speech, after returning early from a visit to Middle East.

Granted in April 2023, on the occasion of Pope Francis' visit to Budapest, the controversial pardon was discovered by the press last week. Since then organizations and political parties have called for the resignation of the president, considering the pardon as "unacceptable".

Orbán proposed this week a constitutional amendment that would prohibit in the future pardons to those convicted of crimes against children in response to the controversy.

EFE
by teleSUR/acj
