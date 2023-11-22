Hungary to Criminalize Foreign Interference in Elections

A specialized authority will be established to identify and investigate organizations receiving foreign money aiming to influence voters.

On Thursday night, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party submitted a legislative package to the parliament, calling for criminalizing foreign funding for political parties and establishing an oversight authority for NGOs.

"This legislation closes the door to any electoral cheating, and foresees sanctions for anyone using foreign funds in a campaign, potentially leading to three years of imprisonment," said Mate Kocsis, head of the parliamentary group of Fidesz, on Facebook.

A specialized authority will be established to identify and investigate organizations receiving foreign money aiming to influence voters. The Hungarian government is amending several laws ahead of the municipal and European Parliament elections in June 2024.

The Criminal Code seeks to criminalize accepting foreign funding in elections, punishable by up to three years' imprisonment.

Additionally, a new Sovereignty Protection Authority, launched in February, will investigate foreign intervention to safeguard Hungary's sovereignty. The new authority, based in Budapest, will be independent from all other state organs and with an independent budget.

It will aim to safeguard national sovereignty through a systematic approach by devising a comprehensive methodology for evaluating risks associated with sovereignty, and will also collect information to gauge the assertion of national sovereignty and craft recommendations for protective measures.

Additionally, this body will produce annual reports on national sovereignty, funding research endeavors to improve the socio-economic, cultural, institutional, and legal landscapes crucial for affirming and preserving Hungary's sovereignty.