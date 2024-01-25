Hungary: Orban Urges Congress to Ratify Sweden's NATO Accession

With Türkiye's ratification on Tuesday, Hungary remains the only NATO member that hasn't approved Sweden's application.

On Wednesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to urge his country's National Assembly to ratify Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Just finished a phone call with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg. I reaffirmed that the Hungarian government supports the NATO membership of Sweden," Orban wrote on social media platform X.

"We will continue to urge the Hungarian National Assembly to vote in favor of Sweden's accession and conclude the ratification at the first possible opportunity," he added.

"Good call with PM Viktor Orban of Hungary. I welcome the clear support of the Prime Minister and his government for Sweden's NATO membership. I look forward to the ratification as soon as parliament reconvenes," Stoltenberg tweeted shortly after his talks with Orban.

The Hungarian government submitted the draft resolution required for the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession to parliament in July 2022.

Following Ankara's approval, Orban sent an invitation letter to his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson asking him to visit Hungary for talks on Sweden's NATO integration and strengthening bilateral relations.