Venezuela and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

On Friday, Venezuela signed a bilateral agreement with Hungary that contemplates several areas of cooperation, including agriculture, education, technology and the energy field.

The memorandum of understanding was signed within the framework of the visit to Venezuela of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, to strengthen strategic cooperation between both nations. This cooperation includes alliances in the areas of science and technology, oil, agriculture and university education, the Venezuelan government said in a press release.

For his part, Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, said that the cooperation agreement covers fields such as agriculture, education, technology and the energy field, among others. According to Gil, the idea is to finalize an immediate and effective cooperation plan in all these sectors.

Among the areas of the agreement that would materialize the fastest would be education, with Hungary receiving 25 Venezuelan scholarship holders for academic training in a short period of time, Gil said.

Junto a importantes autoridades del Gobierno Bolivariano, hemos presidido una reunión plenaria con la delegación que acompaña al Canciller de Hungría, Péter Szijjártó, en la Casa Amarilla para dialogar sobre nuevos proyectos de cooperación de corto y largo plazo entre nuestras… pic.twitter.com/D2iWXvVjtU — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 10, 2023

The tweet reads, "Together with important authorities of the Bolivarian Government, we have presided over a plenary meeting with the delegation accompanying the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, at the Yellow House to discuss new short and long term cooperation projects between our nations."

From the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Gil summarized the meeting held between the delegations of both countries in the Antonio José de Sucre hall of the Yellow House, in Caracas.

Also present on the Venezuelan side were the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, the Minister of Agriculture, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, the Minister of University Education, Sandra Oblitas, and the Minister of Petroleum, Pedro Tellechea, among other authorities.

Gil said that the parties discussed several relevant issues, among them the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Venezuela by the U.S. government and its allies. In this regard, Gil thanked Hungary for its position and highlighted the long history of diplomatic relations with great potential, which should be fully exploited.

#Noticia �� | Presidente @NicolasMaduro recibe al Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y Comercio Exterior de Hungría https://t.co/6WqiSK5HBU pic.twitter.com/zEDdyKRq8J — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) November 10, 2023

The tweet reads, "President Nicolas Maduro receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary."

For his part, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his nation is glad that some of the sanctions imposed on Venezuela have been relaxed. Szijjarto expressed hope that the unilateral measures will become even more flexible to expand negotiations and agreements with the South American country.

He also stressed the common views between the two nations, namely the importance that Hungary and Venezuela attach to peace, non-interference and self-determination of peoples. "Our foreign policy is based on support for sovereignty, we would like the best contacts with Venezuela under mutual support," Szijjarto said.

The Foreign Minister also noted that his country has maintained diplomatic contacts with Venezuela for more than half a century, and that today these relations have been strengthened. He reiterated his gratitude to the Venezuelan people for the support shown to the people of Hungary in difficult moments of its history, and said that Venezuelan students traveling to Hungary will be welcome.