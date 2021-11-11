    • Live
News > Cuba

Honorary Degree to Life of Science for Cuban Dr Vicente Verez

  • Vicente Vérez receives honorary degree of #Doctor Honoris Causa in Chemical Sciences of the University of Havana, and praises work of young people in vaccine development.

Published 11 November 2021
Opinion

Vicente Verez is a constant reference in Cuba, and he is in the news again this Thursday when he adds to his history the Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of Havana.

Verez, outstanding scientist and current director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, appears in national and international media always close to three firm steps taken by the Caribbean nation to counteract Covid-19: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

Accompanied by a team of the country’s outstanding researchers, he defends in each scenario the Cuban science’s capacity to fight the current pandemic and the exceptional quality of the vaccines.

With a recognized career, he is the main author of the synthetic antigen vaccine against Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB).

Graduated as a Chemical Engineer from the “Lomonosov” Institute in Moscow, he also received an Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from the Canadian University of Quebec, in Montreal.

by teleSUR/MS
