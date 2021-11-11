Honorary Degree to Life of Science for Cuban Dr Vicente Verez

Graduated as a Chemical Engineer from the “Lomonosov” Institute in Moscow, he also received a Honoris Causa Doctorate degree from the Canadian University of Quebec, in Montreal.

Vicente Verez is a constant reference in Cuba, and he is in the news again this Thursday when he adds to his history the Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of Havana.

Verez, outstanding scientist and current director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, appears in national and international media always close to three firm steps taken by the Caribbean nation to counteract Covid-19: Soberana 01, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus.

����#Cuba's CECMED approves a booster shot for Abdala and Soberana Plus 50 µg coronavirus vaccines beginning six months after the final 3-dose regimen.



Vaccine performance reports were presented by the Finlay Vaccine Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. pic.twitter.com/wZ5yEjGqjz — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) November 6, 2021

Accompanied by a team of the country’s outstanding researchers, he defends in each scenario the Cuban science’s capacity to fight the current pandemic and the exceptional quality of the vaccines.

With a recognized career, he is the main author of the synthetic antigen vaccine against Haemophilus Influenzae Type B (HIB).

