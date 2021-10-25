Cuba Ramps Up Vaccination, Paving Way For Full Reopening

Restaurants, cafeterias and sports facilities have gradually reopened as the national bus, train, and ferry services are expected to resume operations on November 1.

The Cuban government continues to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions as the island has ramped up its immunization rate with homegrown coronavirus vaccines.

Across the country, restaurants, cafeterias and sports facilities have gradually reopened as the national bus, train, and ferry services are expected to resume operations on Nov. 1. Bars, nightclubs, and leisure centers have also reopened up to 50 percent capacity while museums and galleries are already offering services under physical distancing guidelines.

As part of the post pandemic reopening plan, the Cuban seaside resorts of Varadero, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria will welcome local tourists starting Monday. Meanwhile, in the country's capital city of Havana, restrictions on people movement during the night were lifted as locals on Saturday enjoyed outdoor activities held along the city's seafront wall.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero instructed government officials to strictly follow all safety guidelines and coronavirus protocols to minimize the risk of contagion with the virus.

At #UNGA76, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip Joseph Pierre, emphasized his country's support to CARICOM stance vs blockade and urged US to eliminate that grave injustice that blocks #Cuba's economic growth & hinders the Caribbean regional economic integration. pic.twitter.com/g0tNULcZr0 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) October 21, 2021

"We are taking firm steps to gradually move to another stage," he said during a governmental meeting, adding that more control and "monitoring of protocols fulfilment is required to keep the pandemic at bay."

On Saturday, Health Ministry announced that 100 percent of the population has at least one dose of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 62 percent of people are fully jabbed with Soberana 02, Abdala and Soberana Plus.

Nationwide, daily coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations have continued to decline over the past weeks. At present, there are only 156 COVID-19 cases in intensive care units. Cuba expects to fully vaccinate more than 90 percent of its population by the end of November. As a result, international travelers flying into the island will be exempted from a hotel quarantine starting on Nov. 7.