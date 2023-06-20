Honduras: Women’s Prison Riot Leaves 41 Dead

The riot followed by a fire in the prison facilities is linked to "organized crime," said Deputy Security Minister Julissa Villanueva.

At least 41 people died in a riot on Tuesday at the National Women's Penitentiary for Social Adaptation (PNFAS), a prison located in Támara, department of Francisco Morazán, in Honduras.

"We will not tolerate vandalism or irregularities in this penitentiary," said the deputy minister of security, Julissa Villanueva, who authorized the intervention in the prison "with the accompaniment of firefighters, Honduran police, and the military."

The official announced via Twitter the declaration of emergency in view of the events. According to Villanueva, the riot followed by a fire in the penitentiary facilities is linked to "organized crime" due to the actions carried out by the authorities.

The spokesman for the Public Prosecutor's Office, Yuri Mora, said that "there are around 25 burned bodies," while another 16 inmates were reportedly shot. Mora said that "five forensic medicine teams have been deployed."

Mis muestras de condolencias a las fam de las privadas de libertad qué hoy perdieron la vida en este ataque terrorista en la cárcel de Mujeres de Támara FM

La prueba científica ya en un 70 % en la escena del crimen nos abre la luz de justicia para esta víctimas @XiomaraCastroZ pic.twitter.com/UzlulNvjrU — Dra.Semma Julissa Villanueva B. (@villanuevasemma) June 20, 2023

My condolences to the families of the prisoners who lost their lives today in this terrorist attack in the women's prison of Tamara FM. The scientific evidence already at 70% at the crime scene opens the light of justice for these victims.

Local media reported that some inmates had locked up their rivals and set fire to the cells with them inside, and that shots were also fired.

In statements to the local press, the Fire Department said it responded to the scene and managed to contain the fire after receiving a call at 8:00 a.m. local time. According to the Fire Department spokesman, Cristian Sevilla, the fire was located in module 2, where "extinguishing, cooling, and removal tasks" were carried out.

The Honduran president, Xiomara Castro, described the event as a "monstrous murder of women" in the penitentiary "planned by gangs in full view and patience of the security authorities."

The president warned of the need to take drastic measures and expressed "my solidarity with the families" of the victims.