Honduras To Pass a New Electoral Law Ahead of Elections

Honduras' Congress Secretary Tomas Zambrano Monday announced that a new Electoral Law will be approved ahead of the primary and general elections to take place this year.

Composed of 333 articles, the new Law will recognize the vote of Hondurans living abroad and gender equality in the electoral processes.

Zambrano noted that the Electoral Boards' membership and the functions of the National Electoral Council's substitute officials were the only remaining issues to be agreed upon.

Political alliances among parties to contest elections were also approved. However, the presidential reelection was not included as it was agreed that a plebiscite would rule on the matter.

The law also excluded the possibility of a second-round in the elections while the main political parties have reiterated that they should hold the posts of Electoral Boards' secretary, president, and teller.

"The new law will serve as an instrument to strengthen democracy in the upcoming elections, it will bring more transparency and credibility to the process," Zambrano said.

The primary elections in Honduras are scheduled for March 14, while the general elections will be held in November.