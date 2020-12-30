Another Indigenous Environmental Defender Killed in Honduras

Adan Mejia's murder joined the list of Tolupan Indigenous people murdered in the past decade in the country.

Honduras’ authorities Tuesday reported the killing of Tolupan Indigenous leader Adan Mejia, who was attacked in Candelaria community, Yoro Department.

Mejia was shot down to death by hooded individuals while he was working in the municipality of Morazan.

The violent incident took place three days after the murder of Lenca farmer leader and pre-candidate for Congress, Felix Vazquez.

After the shooting, the perpetrators fled. Authorities have not found them nor identified the motive for the murder.

“Violence against leaders protecting ancestral territories has increased during the pandemic. Seven of them have been killed this year,” the Canadian journalist Sandra Cuffe tweeted.

Honduras’ Black Fraternal Organization (OFRANEH) also took to social media to reject Mejia’s and Vasquez’s assassination.