    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Another Indigenous Environmental Defender Killed in Honduras
  • A mural of Indigenous environmental defender Bertha Caceres, who was killed in 2016. Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 20, 2020.

    A mural of Indigenous environmental defender Bertha Caceres, who was killed in 2016. Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Dec. 20, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @ladobemx

Published 30 December 2020 (4 hours 12 minutes ago)
Opinion

Adan Mejia's murder joined the list of Tolupan Indigenous people murdered in the past decade in the country.

Honduras’ authorities Tuesday reported the killing of Tolupan Indigenous leader Adan Mejia, who was attacked in Candelaria community, Yoro Department. 

RELATED:

Honduras: Activists Demand the Release of Water Protectors

Mejia was shot down to death by hooded individuals while he was working in the municipality of Morazan.

The violent incident took place three days after the murder of Lenca farmer leader and pre-candidate for Congress, Felix Vazquez. 

After the shooting, the perpetrators fled. Authorities have not found them nor identified the motive for the murder.

“Violence against leaders protecting ancestral territories has increased during the pandemic. Seven of them have been killed this year,” the Canadian journalist Sandra Cuffe tweeted.

Honduras’ Black Fraternal Organization (OFRANEH) also took to social media to reject Mejia’s and Vasquez’s assassination.

English (@telesurenglish) December 29, 2020

“Mejia and Vasquez joined the list of over a hundred of Tolupan Indigenous people murdered in the past decade. Their territory is being plundered by the illegal exploitation of wood and mining,” OFRANEH tweeted.

According to the Indigenous Lenca Independent Movement of La Paz-Honduras (MILPAH), at least 20 Indigenous defenders have been killed since 2015.
  
The murder of Berta Caceres, who was shot dead in her home in 2016, has been the most widely reported crime in the past years. Honduras’ Indigenous movements still demand justice for her and her family.

“Murders of Indigenous activists shows the absence of the rule of law in Honduras, which is one of the most dangerous countries on the planet for defenders of Mother Earth,” OFRANEH stated.

Tags

Honduras Indigenous leaders Murder Environment defenders OFRANEH Garfinuna Community Lenca Community Tolupan Community

People

Felix Vasquez Adan Mejia Berta Caceres Sandra Cuffe

Notiamerica - Europa Press - Peace Brigades International
by teleSUR/ age-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.