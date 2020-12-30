Another Indigenous Environmental Defender Killed in Honduras

Honduras’ authorities Tuesday reported the killing of Tolupan Indigenous leader Adan Mejia, who was attacked in Candelaria community, Yoro Department.
Mejia was shot down to death by hooded individuals while he was working in the municipality of Morazan.
The violent incident took place three days after the murder of Lenca farmer leader and pre-candidate for Congress, Felix Vazquez.
After the shooting, the perpetrators fled. Authorities have not found them nor identified the motive for the murder.
“Violence against leaders protecting ancestral territories has increased during the pandemic. Seven of them have been killed this year,” the Canadian journalist Sandra Cuffe tweeted.
Honduras’ Black Fraternal Organization (OFRANEH) also took to social media to reject Mejia’s and Vasquez’s assassination.
“Mejia and Vasquez joined the list of over a hundred of Tolupan Indigenous people murdered in the past decade. Their territory is being plundered by the illegal exploitation of wood and mining,” OFRANEH tweeted.
According to the Indigenous Lenca Independent Movement of La Paz-Honduras (MILPAH), at least 20 Indigenous defenders have been killed since 2015.
The murder of Berta Caceres, who was shot dead in her home in 2016, has been the most widely reported crime in the past years. Honduras’ Indigenous movements still demand justice for her and her family.
“Murders of Indigenous activists shows the absence of the rule of law in Honduras, which is one of the most dangerous countries on the planet for defenders of Mother Earth,” OFRANEH stated.