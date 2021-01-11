    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Honduras: President JOH Denies Drug Trafficking Accusations
  • President Juan Hernadez addresses recovery activities after hurricanes Eta and Iota, Honduras, Dec. 22, 2020.

    President Juan Hernadez addresses recovery activities after hurricanes Eta and Iota, Honduras, Dec. 22, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @JuanOrlandoH

Published 11 January 2021
Opinion

The accusations were brought by prosecutors working on investigations against drug trafficker Geovanny Ramirez who was captured in Miami in March 2020.

Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez  (JOH) refuted corruption allegations voiced at a New York Court where he was accused of receiving bribes from drug trafficking networks to allow illicit exports to the U.S.

RELATED: 

Ex-President Manuel Zelaya Decries Social Situation in Honduras

The accusations were brought by prosecutors working on investigations against drug trafficker Geovanny Ramirez who was captured in Miami in March 2020.

According to the prosecutors, Fuentes held several meetings with Hernadez and paid him to protect drug trafficking activities, including by using the military.

"That and other opportunistic allegations have no base in the face of the overwhelming fact that during Hernandez's administration, coca trafficking through Honduras was reduced from 87 percent to 4 percent from 2013 to 2019," Presidential House tweeted.

Fuentes' case showed illicit payments to authorities in Honduras between 2004 and 2020 to produce and ship hundreds of kilograms of cocaine each month to the U.S. through third countries such as Colombia and Guatemala.

Hernandez was also linked to drug cartels in Mexico during the trial against his brother Juan Antonio Hernandez who was found guilty for drug trafficking and other charges in October 2019.

Representing the National Party, Hernadez won the election in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017. His term is set to conclude in January 2022.

Tags

Honduras Corruption U.S. Drug trafficking

People

Juan Hernandez Geovanny Ramirez Juan Antonio Hernandez

El Mundo - La Silla Rota
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.