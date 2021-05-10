Honduras Is the Most Violent Country in Central America

Although this nation experiences one of its lowest homicide rates in the last decade, its authorities recorded 3,496 violent deaths in 2020.

A study by the National Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) placed the country as the most violent territory in Central America, with a homicide rate of 38.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The bloodiest municipalities are located in Francisco Morazan, San Pedro Sula, Choloma, El Progreso, and La Ceiba.

The Observatory Director Migdonia Ayestas pointed out that assaults, robberies, massacres, and multiple homicides against the population, especially lawyers, skyrocketed. So far this year, March was the most violent month with 314 homicides.

Obama/Hillary gang ruined a few countries but their backing of Honduras coup (that created nightmare conditions for Honduran citizens) is one of their lesser known atrocities. #Honduras pic.twitter.com/yLLWAuzOTE — ☭ Flying House ��☭ (@TheFlyingHouse) April 25, 2021

Last week, Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH) announced the restart of the Morazan Operation in 30 municipalities with the highest crime rates.

Ayestas highlighted that the JOH strategy focused on increasing security forces to reduce these indicators does not tackle problems that generate violence such as corruption, poverty, and crime gangs.

UNAH Violence Observatory places Nicaragua as the least violent country in Central America, followed by Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Belize.