Honduras State Guilty Of Trans-Woman Homicide -Court Rules

Vicky Hernandez appeared dead on June 29, 2009, after being chased by the police for breaking a lockdown to work in the streets. Her body was found with fire gun injures, and up until today, her homicide had remained in impunity.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled Honduras state guilty for the murder of trans-woman and activist Vicky Hernández in 2009. The ruling sets an unprecedented milestone for the organization to hold to account states for the abuse of trans people, especially in Honduras, which has the world's highest rate of trans-people homicides.

"In its Judgment, the Court found that there were several indications of the participation of State agents that point to State responsibility for the violation of the right to life and the right to life and integrity of Vicky Hernandez, which occurred in a context of violence against LGBTI persons, and in particular against transgender women sex workers," the court explained in a statement.

#Judgment Case of Vicky Hernández et al. v. Honduras. The @IACourtHR declared that the State of Honduras is responsible for the death of Vicky Hernández, trans woman, sex worker and well-known activist.



Moreover, "the Court determined that, because she had been murdered and during the investigation of the homicide, as well as the general legal framework of discrimination, the rights to recognition as a person before the law and non-discrimination and the right to the gender identity of Vicky Hernandez were violated," the Court added.

The Court also ordered the Honduran state to acknowledge its responsibility at an international level through a public act. Also, the state has to create the Vicky Hernandez scholarship, instruct state agents on trans-people rights, and create a procedure for people to re-adequate their gender identity.

