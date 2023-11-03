Honduras Recalls Its Ambassador to Israel for Consultations

"Depending on how the situation in Gaza evolves, the positions considered appropriate will be taken," said Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina.

The Government of Honduras recalled on Friday its ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the serious humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Given the serious humanitarian situation suffered by the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government of President @XiomaraCastroZ has decided to immediately recall Mr. Roberto Martinez, ambassador of the Republic of Honduras in Israel, to Tegucigalpa for consultations," the Honduran Foreign Minister, Enrique Reina posted on his X account.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the "genocide and the serious situation of violence faced by the civilian population in Palestine, innocent victims of Israel's revenge against Hamas."

The foreign minister said Honduras urges a ceasefire to be decreed in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of a humanitarian corridor be allowed and that peace negotiations be initiated.

��| ��El Canciller Eduardo Enrique Reina anuncia que hace un llamado de consulta en Tegucigalpa al Embajador de Honduras en Israel, por el conflicto entre Israel y Palestina. pic.twitter.com/zpIRKbj5ef — Cancillería Honduras (@CancilleriaHN) November 3, 2023

The tweet reads, "Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina announces that he is calling for a consultation in Tegucigalpa with the Honduran Ambassador to Israel, due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Other countries in the region, including Chile and Colombia, have also recently announced the measure of recalling their ambassadors for consultations, while Bolivia broke off diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

According to the latest figures released by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 9,000 people have been killed and 25,000 injured in Gaza since the current conflict between Israel and the Hamas organization began on October 7.