News > Colombia

The EU Ready to Support Future Peace Agreement in Colombia

  • Colombia's VP Francia Marquez (L) & European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic (R), Oct. 12, 2022.

    Colombia's VP Francia Marquez (L) & European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic (R), Oct. 12, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @JanezLenarcic

Published 12 October 2022
"It is imperative that peace comes to this country," the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarcic said.

On Wednesday, the European Union (EU) reiterated its support for Colombia in restarting negotiations with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

During his visit to Colombia, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic assured that the European countries are "prepared" to support the peace agreement when it is reached.

He recalled that Europeans also supported the agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) reached in 2016. For its subsequent implementation, the EU also offered financial support.

"It is imperative that peace comes to this country," Lenarcic said, explaining that the current EU forms of support are political only.

The European Commissioner traveled to Quibdo City, where he met with Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez to announce a new remittance of economic aid for 34 million euros, which will be used for assistance to the victims of the internal conflict and migrants.

"Colombia is making historic strides to achieve peace and reconciliation. In this challenging process, led against the backdrop of protracted humanitarian situation, I reassured Francia Marquez that Colombia, including most vulnerable people in the country, can continue to count on the EU," he tweeted.

Some 22 million euros of the EU aid will be destined for the migrants at the Darien Gap, a region consisting of a large watershed, forest, and mountains through which South American and Caribbean migrants try to reach Panama and then go to the United States by land.

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
