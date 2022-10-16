President Petro Heads Regional Dialogues in Valle Del Cauca

The president affirmed that if this process works "it could lead hand in hand with the peace commissioner".

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, headed this Saturday the regional dialogues for the National Development Plan from the University of Valle del Cauca, in the department of Cali.

The president stressed that these dialogues "also want to summon those who, being armed, can participate in the collective design of their territory, they can know that the one in command in that territory is not the gun, it is not the violence or the massacre, but the people".

In this sense, Petro affirmed that if this process works "it could lead hand in hand with the peace commissioner, in the midst of popular mobilization and making the territory a conquest of decisions of the people themselves: the misnamed, in my opinion, total peace".

At the launch of the regional dialogue in Cali. May the development plan of Colombia be drawn by the multicolored hands of the people.

At the launch of the regional dialogue in Cali. May the development plan of Colombia be drawn by the multicolored hands of the people.

At the same time, the head of state pointed out that the changes of his government "have to do with social justice, with overcoming a model of decades in Colombia, repeated all over the world, which is called neoliberalism and which no longer provides answers to humanity".

On this basis, he stressed that calling on the population is the only way to achieve transformations in the country, while emphasizing the need to "ground" planning according to the characteristics of each territory.

Accordingly, the head of the Casa de Nariño stated that "all Colombia, divided into territories, is called to build this design of what we want from the country, exactly where we live".

In turn, the Colombian president added that this is an opportunity "to articulate the possibility of peace, together with giving power to the people to design what they want from the territory where they live.

The meeting was also attended by the director of the National Planning Department, Jorge Iván González; the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez; the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes; the Minister of Environment, Susana Muhamad; and the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez.