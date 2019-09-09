Elizabeth Warren Held Secret Talks With Hillary Clinton: Report

People who know both of them say that they have more similarities than the Democratic party would like to admit even in the way they were campaigning.

United States Senator Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton have been having private conversations since the former decided to run for the White House according to a report by the NBC.

The NBC reported that many people with knowledge of the correspondence between the 2016 presidential candidate and former secretary of state and the 2020 candidate talked about it anonymously. It is not known how many times they talked or what was discussed because nobody wanted to reveal that information.

A source close to Clinton said their contact has been substantial enough to call attention and their conversations were also quite recent. "That has clearly not gone unnoticed, and I think she really appreciates that," the source said.

Warren, during the 2016 presidential race, supported Clinton and many analysts believe that Warren is trying to be the first woman president of the U.S. just like Clinton tried.

Warren has also been dabbling both in the progressive campaign while maintaining a good relationship with the Democratic establishment and if she manages to have Clinton as an ally, it would become beneficial for her.

However, Warren has not highlighted her ties with Clinton publicly. Clinton has been considered as too pro-establishment by progressives. People who know both of them say they have more similarities than the Democratic party would like to admit even in the way they were campaigning. In a similar fashion to Clinton, Warren focused on developing policy proposals in the early part of her campaign.

Warren’s staff, however, declined to discuss their relationship or the content of the conversations.

Clinton appreciated Warren’s campaign till now. "She has applauded her about being serious and disciplined and loves that she is sticking to her guns," the strategist said.

Clinton has met many of the Democratic party candidates but her relation with Warren is more intimate. It seems that keeping Clinton on her side will make her relationship with the establishment much more comfortable.