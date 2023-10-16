Hamas Denies Temporary Ceasefire With Israel in Gaza

Israel also denied reaching any agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza for the evacuation of foreigners.

On Monday, Hamas denied reports that it had agreed to a temporary ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Nevertheless, there are media reports saying a five-hour ceasefire would take place in Gaza to allow Egypt to send humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.

Under the ceasefire, the Rafah border crossing -- the only crossing point between Gaza and Egypt -- would be reopened to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the evacuation of foreigners from the conflict zone.

"We were not informed from any parties that the ceasefire would take place in Gaza in the upcoming hours," said Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas-run government media office in Gaza.

The United States and Egypt agreed to open a border checkpoint on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt



▪️US Secretary of State Blinken, following his conversation with the Egyptian President, agreed to open the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.… pic.twitter.com/43CfOAYDAr — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 16, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister's Office also denied reaching any agreement on a ceasefire or humanitarian aid in Gaza for the evacuation of foreigners. Israel escalated its attacks on Gaza during the past hours, killing and wounding dozens.

Previously, on Sunday, United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres called for rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and for the release of hostages kept by Hamas.

"In this dramatic moment, as we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, it is my duty as secretary-general of the United Nations to make two strong humanitarian appeals," he said.

"To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions; to Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for humanitarian supplies and workers for the sake of the civilians in Gaza," he stressed, adding that "each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves. They should not become bargaining chips."

The UN has stocks available of food, water, non-food items, medical supplies and fuel, located in Egypt, Jordan, the West Bank and Israel. These goods can be despatched within hours.

To ensure delivery, UN staff and partners on the ground need to be able to bring these supplies into and throughout Gaza safely and without impediment to deliver to those in need.