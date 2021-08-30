Bolsonaro Believes He Will Be either Reelected or Killed

Despite having five federal lawsuits against him, the Brazilian President is convinced that he will not end up in jail.

During a meeting with evangelical pastors from the state of Goias, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the possible scenarios in his immediate political future.

"I have three alternatives ... to be arrested, to be killed, or to win the election. Rest assured the first option does not exist. I am doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone," the far-right captain said.

His statements occur amid a new political crisis for his administration. Currently, Bolsonaro is being investigated in five trials that are processed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

In the "Fake News" case, the STF investigates a scheme for the systematic and organized dissemination of false information that the extreme right implemented to weaken the Brazilian institutions and democracy. Bolsonaro is also under investigation for unsubstantiated attacks on electronic voting machines and attempts to delegitimize the Brazilian electoral system.

Brazilian Indigenous activists hoist an "Out with Bolsonaro" flag on the national mall in Brasilia. Brazil's far right President Jair Bolsonaro was recently accused of genocide against indigenous peoples at the International Criminal Court in the Hague https://t.co/TReJ17NyXa — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) August 28, 2021

This far-right politician again lashed out against the other branches of the State. Speaking from the Three Powers Square, Bolsonaro stated that "we are not three, we are two," implying that only his administration and the Legislative branch, which has a right-wing majority, "work in harmony."

Besides threatening to impeach the Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes again, the Brazilian president also warned he will not recognize a decision of the Supreme Court that goes against his proposal to establish a final term for the demarcation of the Indigenous peoples’ territories.

“I have two options. I won't say now. But the option is already decided. It is what interests the people and is on the side of our Constitution,” he said during an event in which Bolsonaro grabbed a guitar and shouted, “gunmen will never be enslaved.”