It's Official: Lionel Messi is in Paris To Sign with PSG

Lionel Messi will be a new player for PSG after a couple of fleeting meetings between the player's entourage, and the club's management put together an economic strategy for the Argentine to wear the shirt of one of the most popular teams in the world. Although the signature has not yet been signed, the agreement was made for a two-year contract extendable to three years, in which he would earn 35 million euros per season and, for the moment, would wear the #30 jersey.

The player has already landed in the French capital to undergo a medical check-up. The initial presentation of the 34-year old player, local media indicate, could take place this Wednesday at the Parc des Princes stadium.

Messi delayed his trip to France mainly due to the "technical" details of his contract with PSG since the club management managed by Qatari capital had already suggested that the transfer would take place "within the next 72 hours." However, the agreement is "one hundred percent" finalized, according to L'Equipe.

On its social networks, PSG has already published a 12-second video announcing the signing of its new star: "A new diamond in Paris" reads the caption accompanying the images, which show several Ballon d'Or and a silhouette in the shadows.

At 13:10 local time from Barcelona, Leo Messi left in a black combi, with dark glasses, to Prats airport to go to the private terminal of Le Bourget in Paris. A new stage of his life begins for the most famous player in the world: he will be the latest player of Paris Saint Germain in a few hours.

This news was also confirmed by the 34-year-old's father, Jorge Messi. On his arrival at the airport of El Prat in Barcelona, the progenitor and representative of the genius affirmed that everything had been arranged for the star to start playing at the Parc des Princes for the 2021-22 season. Likewise, the Argentine held Barça responsible for the non-continuity of his son.

In his short intervention, answering very specific questions, Jorge confirmed that Messi would sign for PSG with a "yes," and, when asked who is responsible for the six-time Ballon d'Or departure, he replied, "Find out at the club."

"Haven't they seen it?" said Messi's father when asked by the press if his son was sad and how his departure from FC Barcelona, a club he joined when he was just 13 years old, had affected him emotionally.

Messi will share the field with Sergio Ramos, PSG's new summer signing, and reunite with his friend and former teammate Neymar. In Mauricio Pochettino's squad, the former Barcelona sensation also knows the coach well and Argentine players Paredes and Di Maria and Italian Marco Verratti.

With Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé in the attacking trident, PSG has put together one of the most fearsome teams in the world and is aiming for everything this season. The last step in a bustling transfer market with spectacular signings such as Sergio Ramos, Donnarumma, Hakimi or Wijnaldum, was to sign the best player in the world and in history. In Paris, they already have their new star. The Eiffel Tower is waiting to light up with Leo's face.

At FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi won 10 Spanish leagues, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copas del Rey, four editions of the Champions League, three European Super Cups, and three Club World Cups, a total of 35 trophies.

The genius from Rosario was awarded six times with the Golden Ball for the best player of the season and also won the Golden Shoe for the top scorer in Europe six times during the year.

It should be recalled that Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request to leave after a rift in his relationship with then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Still, his successor, Joan Laporta, who had a great relationship with the Argentine, convinced him to stay. The rest is history.