Havana Syndrome Cases Are Not Linked To Foreign Power, CIA Says

A comprehensive study conducted by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to determine the causes of the “Havana syndrome” concluded that its illnesses are unlikely to have been caused by the Cuba state.

“While there is no evidence that a foreign State is deliberating harming the U.S. personnel, most of the health incidents reported could be explained by medical conditions such as undiagnosed illness or environmental factors,” the CIA Director William Burns stated.

The syndrome, which supposedly causes migraines, nausea, memory lapses, and hearing loss, was allegedly first experienced by U.S. State Department personnel stationed in Cuba in late 2016 and served as a pretext for former President Donald Trump to shut down consular services in Havana.

At that time, two investigations conducted separately by Cuban police and scientific experts and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) concluded that there was no evidence to demonstrate any deliberate attack. Such symptoms could not be attributed to a common cause.



“Our team is pursuing this complex issue with sound tradecraft and analytic rigor. We are looking at the full range of possible explanations. However, we do not see patterns that allow us to make broader conclusions about attribution: all cases are different,” a CIA official told the Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said that investigations into the incidents would continue with the State Department focused on providing world-class care for those officers allegedly afflicted by it.

“We have been working overtime to try to understand what happened and who or what might be responsible,” Blinken stated, adding that the safety of U.S. personnel and their families was his highest priority.